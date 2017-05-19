Azim Premji Foundation Is Looking For Associates: Graduates, Postgraduates Can Apply

Azim Premji Foundation seeks online applications from eligible postgraduates, graduates and doctorate degree holders for joining as Associates. If you are a postgraduate or an engineer or even have a MPhil or PhD and have a passion for school education, you can consider applying. Joining as an Associate will 'help you develop a deep understanding of what education really means and the ability to help schools in improving the quality of education imparted.' As an Associate you will not only get closer to the teaching paradigm, but will also get a chance to give your contribution for its enhancement.Associates will be required to work in the districts (block level) of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.As an applicant, you need to have proficiency in the local language. Postgraduates in Biology, Chemistry, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Kannada, Mathematics, Political Science, Physics or Tamil are eligible to apply. Engineers must have an interest to work in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics.For being selected to the post of Associate candidates shall have to undergo written test and interview.The last date to apply is 26 May 2017.