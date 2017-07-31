Assam To Appoint 877 Teachers In Colleges, Schools In August

Guwahati: Assam government today said it will appoint 877 teachers in schools and colleges across the state within next one week. "We are going to appoint the teachers by August 7. Out of them, 105 teachers of five new colleges will receive appointment letters from the Chief Minister on August 4," Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference here. The new five government-run colleges has been set up in Behali, Dalgaon, Karimganj, Bongaigaon and Goalpara, he added.
Assam currently had only four government colleges - Cotton College, Diphu College, Haflong College and Kokrajhar College, of which Cotton has been transformed into an university.
"These will be model colleges and named after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. The classes will begin immediately in these.
"Construction work for another seven model colleges are going on. As per the new education policy, government will set up all future educational institutes wherever there is a necessity," Sarma said.
In next year, three more colleges will be set up in Karbi Anglong, Cachar and Nagaon, he added.
Sarma further said government will hand over appointment letters to 626 Headmasters and 146 Assistant Headmasters in high schools across the state on August 7.
"This will address a long pending issue of running high schools without any permanent headmaster," he added.
The minister informed that 124 retired teachers have been appointed as special inspectors in as many schools, where pass percentage in latest metric examination was below 10 per cent.
Related News:
CBSE To Release Official Notification For UGC NET 2017 On August 4; Application To Start On August 11
Bangalore Metro To Recruit For Section Engineer Posts (Contractual)
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment For 9900 Vacancies; Last Date To Apply August 30
Click here for more Jobs News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)