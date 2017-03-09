Assam Public Service Commission Recruitment 2017: 56 Vacancies, Apply At Apsc.nic.in

New Delhi: Assam Public Service Commission has announced 56 vacancies in various departments. Applications have been invited by the Commission for recruitment to the posts of Inspector of Factories under Labour & Employment Department and Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Works Department. Interested candidates should apply before 6 April 2017 (during office hours). Detailed vacancy notification has been released at the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in. More details can be found below.
Vacancy Details
Inspector of Factories: 2 posts (reserved for STP)
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 54 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Inspector of Factories: Candidates must have Degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology and 2 years of practical experience in workshop or manufacturing concern of good standard. Candidates must be in age group of 23-43 years.
Assistant Engineer (Civil): Candidates must have Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering of an Indian or foreign University recognized by the Government or cleared parts A&B of the Associate Membership Examination of the institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a Certificate to that affect from the institution of Engineers (India). Age limit is minimum 21 years and maximum 43 years.
Candidates should note that the age relaxation is applicable as mentioned in the official notification.
Candidates should apply in the prescribed format as given in the website.
