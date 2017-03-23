Assam Police SI & Assistant Jailor Recruitment 2017: Interview List Released For Female Candidates

New Delhi: Assam Police has released the interview list for female candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Assistant Jailor in Prison Department. Shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the Computer Proficiency Test and Interview/Personality Test as per schedule given in the website of Assam Police. Candidates can also find the schedule here. Only those candidates who have qualified in the PST/ PET are shortlisted for the test.
Candidates are suggested to take care of two important points:
PST/ PET admit card will be valid for Computer Proficiency and Personality Test
Candidates should bring original documents along with computer certificate, if any
Candidates are not required to pay any amount of money during the test
A total of 41 candidates have been shortlisted for the test.
Test Venue: CID Headquarter, Ulubari, Guwahati
Test Date: 29 March 2017 (9.30 am reporting time)
Read the official notification here:
