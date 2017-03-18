Assam Police SI/ Assistant Jailor Recruitment 2015-2016, PST & PET Schedule Update

New Delhi: Assam Police has made an important announcement regarding the Sub Inspector (UB) and Assistant Jailor (Prison Department). The official notification states that the candidates who could not attend PST and PET due to genuine reasons will be considered to appear for the test. Such candidates can now appear for the physical standards test and physical efficiency test. The recruitment process is being carried out for recruitment of 346 posts of Sub Inspector in Assam Police and 27 posts of Assistant Jailor in Prison Department.
The official notification was released by Assam Police on 1 December 2015.
Candidates who could not attend the tests due to genuine reasons can now appear for PST and PET on 19 March 2017. The test is scheduled to be held on the date from 7.00 am onwards. Candidates should note that the tests will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.
Candidates should take the admit card and other important documents in proof of the 'reason' for not attending PST and PET, on the previous schedule.
Assam Police had scheduled the PST and PET from 15 March 2017 till 18 March 2017. The test venue was 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.
Candidates are suggested to go through the official advertisement released at assampolice.gov.in.
