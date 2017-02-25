Budget
Collapse
Expand

Assam Police Recruitment 2017: Written Test Result Declared For SI & Assistant Jailor Posts

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2017 09:58 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Assam Police Recruitment 2017: Written Test Result Declared For SI & Assistant Jailor Posts

Assam Police Declared Written Test Result For SI & Asst Jailor Post

New Delhi:  Assam Police has declared results for the written test which was held in 28 February 2016. The written examination was held for recruitment of selected candidates to the posts of Sub Inspector (SB/ UB) in Assam Police and Assistant Jailors in Assam Prison Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official portal of Assam Police at assampolice.gov.in. Marksheet have been released for a total of 22819 candidates. The highest marks scored is 92.5. Candidates should check the result at the official portal (assampolice.gov.in) only. Other details regarding the exam result can be found below.

How to check Assam Police Exam Result?
Go to the official page of Assam Police at assampolice.gov.in
Go to the 'Recruitment' tab
Click on the link titled 'Written Test Result which was held on 28th February, 2016'
Download the PDF
Check your roll number

Marks have been announced in descending order (the list has started with highest score being in the top).


 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READClosing In On Launch: NASA's Gold-Mirrored, $8 Billion Webb Space Telescope
Assam PoliceAssam Police Recruitment Resultassampolice.gov.inresultwritten test result

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................