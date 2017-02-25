Assam Police Recruitment 2017: Written Test Result Declared For SI & Assistant Jailor Posts

Assam Police has declared results for the written test which was held in 28 February 2016. The written examination was held for recruitment of selected candidates to the posts of Sub Inspector (SB/ UB) in Assam Police and Assistant Jailors in Assam Prison Department. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official portal of Assam Police at assampolice.gov.in. Marksheet have been released for a total of 22819 candidates. The highest marks scored is 92.5. Candidates should check the result at the official portal (assampolice.gov.in) only. Other details regarding the exam result can be found below.Go to the official page of Assam Police at assampolice.gov.inGo to the 'Recruitment' tabClick on the link titled 'Written Test Result which was held on 28th February, 2016'Download the PDFCheck your roll numberMarks have been announced in descending order (the list has started with highest score being in the top).