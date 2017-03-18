Arunachal Pradesh Youth Need Skill Development Training For More Employment Opportunities, Says State Agriculture Minister

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arunachal Pradesh Youth Need Skill Development Training, Says Minister New Delhi: Wangki Lowang, the Agriculture Minister for Arunachal Pradesh today said that the youth of the state need skill training in order to grab more employment opportunities. He also said that the youth in the state need skill training in masonry, carpentry, haircutting and other similar trades. Formal training in these skills, he reflected, would help the youth of the state to gain employment in the aforesaid trades. He also urged experts in the domain to explore mechanism to impart youth of the state with practical skills in these trades.



According to Press trust of India, Lowang said that, "They should percolate down to all youths of the state irrespective of urban or rural areas to free them from perpetual mind-set of dependence and spoon feeding culture." Lowang was addressing Skilled Arunachal Conclave which was held by the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.



Skill Development Parliamentary Secretary Jambey Tashiwas also in attendance and said that the conclave was a crucial platform which could create awareness about skill development opportunities being imparted by various government departments and agencies. He also emphasized on dignity of labour and said that no job should be considered as high or low by today's youth.



Tashiwas further added that the youth of Arunachal Pradesh are in no way less talented than youth of other states. He said that Arunachal Pradesh youth have inherent talent which can be polished by skill development programs. He called on the youth of the state to take full advantage of these skill building programs which were run by the state and central government.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



