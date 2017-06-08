Army Recruitment Rally, Gujarat : Online Registration Till 20 June 2017 Army recruitment rally at Anand, Gujarat is scheduled for 6-16 July 2017.

Army Recruitment Rally, Gujarat : Online Registration Till 20 June 2017 New Delhi: Army Recruitment rally is scheduled for 6-16 July 2017 at Shashtri Maidan, VV Nagar, Anand, Gujarat. Online registration for this is open till 20 June 2017. Interested candidates who wish to participate in the rally can register at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The rally will be held for selection to the categories of Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical (Technical Arms - Arty, Army Air Defence), Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Soldier Nursing Assistant (Army Medical Corps), Soldier Tech Dresser (RVC), Soldier Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner), Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms).



The recruitment rally is open to candidates from Tapi, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Sabarkantha, Chhotaudepur, Surat, Kheda, Mehsana, Narmada, Navasari, Panchmahal, Patan, Dang, Dohad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Ahmedabad, Anand, Banaskantha and Bharuch districts and Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman.



Alongside online registration for another recruitment rally has also begun. The rally which is scheduled for 3-13 August 2017 will be held at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University Ground, Bhavnagar, Gujarat. This will be held for the same categories as mentioned above.



Candidates from Bhavnagar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Junagarh, Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Diu, Botad and Morbi districts are eligible to participate provided they register before 18 July 2017.



