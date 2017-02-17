Armed Forces Medical Services Extends Last Date Of Application For AFMC SSC To February 21

EMAIL PRINT AFMS Extends Last Date Of Application For AFMC SSC To February 21 New Delhi: Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has extended the last date for application for AFMC Short Service Commission (SSC) to February 21, 2017. The decision was taken by Surgeon Vice Admiral AA Pawar, Director General (Organisation and Personnel) after interaction with students and interns from top medical colleges of Mumbai on February 14 and 15. Earlier the last date of application was February 16. Interested medical students who have cleared both part I and part II of MBBS degree can apply online on AFMC's official website.



During the interaction with medical students, the students were made aware of the career opportunities in the Armed Forces as Medical Professionals. The students also interacted with the team of INHS Asvani (first naval Hospital in India). This is the first time that the interview boards for selection of doctors for Short Service Commission in the Armed forces Medical Services will be held at INHS Asvani. The interview will be conducted between February 27, 2017 to March 9, 2017. It is expected that more than 1000 medical students will register for AFMC SSC and will be called for interview. The interview is being held in Mumbai, to facilitate students from the city to apply and appear for the interview.



How to Apply for AFMC SSC



Eligible candidates can apply through the following procedure:



Step one: visit AFMS official website for SCC: amcsscentry.gov.in/



Step two: Click on New Registration.



Step three: Enter the required details and upload documents of proof.



Step four: Make payment for application fee.



Step five: Submit your application form.



Click here for more







Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has extended the last date for application for AFMC Short Service Commission (SSC) to February 21, 2017. The decision was taken by Surgeon Vice Admiral AA Pawar, Director General (Organisation and Personnel) after interaction with students and interns from top medical colleges of Mumbai on February 14 and 15. Earlier the last date of application was February 16. Interested medical students who have cleared both part I and part II of MBBS degree can apply online on AFMC's official website.During the interaction with medical students, the students were made aware of the career opportunities in the Armed Forces as Medical Professionals. The students also interacted with the team of INHS Asvani (first naval Hospital in India). This is the first time that the interview boards for selection of doctors for Short Service Commission in the Armed forces Medical Services will be held at INHS Asvani. The interview will be conducted between February 27, 2017 to March 9, 2017. It is expected that more than 1000 medical students will register for AFMC SSC and will be called for interview. The interview is being held in Mumbai, to facilitate students from the city to apply and appear for the interview.Eligible candidates can apply through the following procedure:Step one: visit AFMS official website for SCC: amcsscentry.gov.in/Step two: Click on New Registration.Step three: Enter the required details and upload documents of proof.Step four: Make payment for application fee.Step five: Submit your application form.Click here for more Jobs News