APTRANSCO Recruitment 2017 For Assistant Engineer Posts, 146 Vacancies, Apply Online

New Delhi: Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) has released official notification for recruitment of Assistant Engineer in Electrical and Civil disciplines. Candidates should note that the applications must be submitted online till 12 April 2017. Engineering graduates are suggested to go through the official notification before submitting applications online. The recruitment process is being held for filling up vacancies on regular basis in APTRANSCO Engineering Service. Other important details can be found below.
APTRANSCO Recruitment 2017: Highlights
Vacancy Details
Vacancies are available for Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kadapa zones.
Assistant Engineer Electrical: 136
Assistant Engineer Civil: 10
Application Fee
Candidates shall have to pay Rs 150 as application fee; in addition to this, candidates belonging to General category shall pay Rs 350 as examination fee. Candidates belonging to States other than Andhra Pradesh will be considered in general category only and are required to pay the above prescribed fee.
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have BE/ BTech/ AMIE in Electrical & Electronics and Civil Engineering from any recognized University in India on regular basis as on 1 March 2017.
Age Limit
Only those candidates who are not more than 42 years (as on 1 March 2017) are eligible to apply, only if they fulfill the other eligibility criteria mentioned.
How to Apply
Candidates have to apply online at the official website of APTRANSCO aptransco.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are required to retain a photocopy of application form with Reference ID for future reference.
Important Dates
Last date for payment of fee: 11 April 2017
Last date for submission of application: 12 April 2017 (up to 7.00 pm)
Click here for other job updates in Andhra Pradesh.
Click here for more Education News