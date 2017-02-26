APPSC Releases Hall Tickets Of Various General Recruitment Exams For Notifications No. 19-24/2016

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets of various general recruitment for various posts. This includes hall tickets of Assistant Architectural Draughtsman, Surveyors, Assistant Architectural Draughtsman, Surveyors, Civil Assistant Surgeons, Fisheries Development Officers, Technical Assistants (Geophysics) and Technical Assistant in A.P.Mining Subordinate Service. All the notifications for these recruitment were released in 17 December 2016. APPSC has conducted the GROUP-II SERVICES exam today and the answer keys will be released in the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission any time soon.



APPSC Hall Tickets Of Various General Recruitment Exams: Notification Details



Here are the details of various notifications for which the hall tickets have been released in the official website of APPSC: Notification No. 24/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Assistant Architechtural Draughtsman, Surveyors in A.P. Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service and Deputy Surveyor in A.P. Survey & Land Records Subordinate Service (General Recruitment)

Notification No. 23/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Inspector of Factories in A.P. Factories Service (General Recruitment)

Notification No. 22/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Civil Assistant Surgeons in A.P.Insurance Medical Service(General Recruitment)

Notification No. 21/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Fisheries Development Officers in A.P.Fisheries Service (General Recruitment)

Notification No. 20/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Technical Assistants (Geophysics) in A.P. Ground Water Subordinate Service (General Recruitment)

Notification No. 19/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Technical Assistant in A.P.Mining Subordinate Service (General Recruitment) APPSC Hall Tickets Of Various General Recruitment Exams: How to download Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Click on the "Click here" given along side "The Halltickets for NOTIFICATION No. 19/2016, 20/2016, 21/2016, 22/2016, 23/2016, 24/2016 are available for Download" Enter your details in the next page Download the hall tickets



Candidates are requested to visit APPSC website for more details on Answer Keys of Group 2 services exams conducted today.



