APPSC Releases Hall Tickets Of Various General Recruitment Exams For Notifications No. 19-24/2016

APPSC Hall Tickets Of Various General Recruitment Exams: Notification Details
Here are the details of various notifications for which the hall tickets have been released in the official website of APPSC:
- Notification No. 24/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Assistant Architechtural Draughtsman, Surveyors in A.P. Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service and Deputy Surveyor in A.P. Survey & Land Records Subordinate Service (General Recruitment)
- Notification No. 23/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Inspector of Factories in A.P. Factories Service (General Recruitment)
- Notification No. 22/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Civil Assistant Surgeons in A.P.Insurance Medical Service(General Recruitment)
- Notification No. 21/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Fisheries Development Officers in A.P.Fisheries Service (General Recruitment)
- Notification No. 20/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Technical Assistants (Geophysics) in A.P. Ground Water Subordinate Service (General Recruitment)
- Notification No. 19/2016, Dt.17/12/2016 - Technical Assistant in A.P.Mining Subordinate Service (General Recruitment)
- Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
- Click on the "Click here" given along side "The Halltickets for NOTIFICATION No. 19/2016, 20/2016, 21/2016, 22/2016, 23/2016, 24/2016 are available for Download"
- Enter your details in the next page
- Download the hall tickets
Candidates are requested to visit APPSC website for more details on Answer Keys of Group 2 services exams conducted today.
Click here for more Jobs News