APPSC Releases Hall Tickets For Town Planning Assistant And Other Posts, Download At Psc.ap.gov.in

The GS and MA paper for all the posts mentioned above will be held on 8 April 2017. The Commission had notified about the change through an official notification taking the dates of Sriramanavami and Jagjivanram jayanthi festivals into consideration.
How to download the APPSC hall ticket?
- Go to the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. Alternatively candidates can go directly to psc.ap.gov.in/UI/CandidateLoginPages/UserRegistration.aspx
- Enter the User ID or the OTPR ID
- Enter the password
- Submit the details
- Take the printout
The Commission had notified for the recruitment in December 2016 and online applications wre accepted till January 2017. Mock test facility is available in the official web portal of the Commission. Candidates can take the mock tests at https://g01.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1383@@M18.
Except for the exam that will be held against notification number 34/2016, all other will be held at Vijaywada or Guntur only.
