APPSC Releases Hall Tickets For Town Planning Assistant And Other Posts, Download At Psc.ap.gov.in

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT APPSC Hall Tickets Released New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for Assistant Chemist, Assistant Director in A.P. Town and Country Planning, Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town & Country Planning, Agriculture Officers in A.P. Director of Agriculture and Royalty Inspector posts. Candidates who have applied for the same can now download the hall tickets from the official website of Andhra Pradesh PSC at psc.ap.gov.in.



The GS and MA paper for all the posts mentioned above will be held on 8 April 2017. The Commission had notified about the change through an official notification taking the dates of Sriramanavami and Jagjivanram jayanthi festivals into consideration.



How to download the APPSC hall ticket? Go to the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. Alternatively candidates can go directly to psc.ap.gov.in/UI/CandidateLoginPages/UserRegistration.aspx

Enter the User ID or the OTPR ID

Enter the password

Submit the details

Take the printout The exam time table of the above mentioned posts is given below:





The Commission had notified for the recruitment in December 2016 and online applications wre accepted till January 2017. Mock test facility is available in the official web portal of the Commission. Candidates can take the mock tests at https://g01.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1383@@M18.



Except for the exam that will be held against notification number 34/2016, all other will be held at Vijaywada or Guntur only.



Click here for more



Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for Assistant Chemist, Assistant Director in A.P. Town and Country Planning, Town Planning Assistant in A.P. Town & Country Planning, Agriculture Officers in A.P. Director of Agriculture and Royalty Inspector posts. Candidates who have applied for the same can now download the hall tickets from the official website of Andhra Pradesh PSC at psc.ap.gov.in.The GS and MA paper for all the posts mentioned above will be held on 8 April 2017. The Commission had notified about the change through an official notification taking the dates of Sriramanavami and Jagjivanram jayanthi festivals into consideration.The exam time table of the above mentioned posts is given below:The Commission had notified for the recruitment in December 2016 and online applications wre accepted till January 2017. Mock test facility is available in the official web portal of the Commission. Candidates can take the mock tests at https://g01.digialm.com//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1383@@M18.Except for the exam that will be held against notification number 34/2016, all other will be held at Vijaywada or Guntur only.Click here for more Jobs News