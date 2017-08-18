APPSC Withholds Response Sheets Of 159 Candidates For Misconduct In Group 2 Services Main Exam 2016 The Commission will conduct an enquiry under Regulation PME (Regulations For Punishment for Malpractices/ Misbehavior in the examinations).

APPSC Withholds Response Sheets Of 159 Candidates For Misconduct In Group 2 Services Main Exam 2016 New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has withheld the response sheets of 159 examinees, who were appearing for Group 2 services main examination, for misconduct. During the examination, due to issues in computer network few candidates were caught, in CCTV camera, disobeying exam hall rules. In an official notification, the Commission has mentioned that for the 159 candidates 'an enquiry on misconduct of leaving the examination hall violating the instructions' will be conducted under Regulation PME (Regulations For Punishment for Malpractices/ Misbehavior in the examinations).



Initially the Commission had withheld the response sheets of 226 candidates, however taking the CCTV camera footage into consideration, 67 candidates were relieved. 'Upon verification, it is decided to release the Response Sheets of 67 candidates, who have completed the examination by staying in their respective seats till restoration of the Computer Systems and thereafter during the examination.'



In view of the issue the Commission had released a press note on 15 July 2017 which clearly cited that, 'the invigilators repeatedly requested all the candidates to wait in their respective allotted seats till the problem is rectified. They were also informed that in Computer based examination, where the examination is stopped due to technical lag, it would be resumed from that point and full time will be given to candidates.'



A total of 45287 candidates had appeared for the group 2 services main exam.



On the same day there was power shut down at St. Ann's College of Engineering & Technology, Chirala (venue code 1561) as well. However there were no reports of misconduct and candidates had fully cooperated till the restoration of power.



