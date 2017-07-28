APPSC Recruitment 2017: Admit Card For Group III Services Exam To Be Released Soon APPSC group III service exam admit card will be released soon. Candidates can download it at psc.ap.gov.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT APPSC Group 3 Services Exam 2017: Admit Card To Be Released Soon New Delhi: Candidates awaiting admit card for the Group 3 service exam to be conducted by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) can expect it to be released anytime soon. The recent official update given by the Commission in this regard is that the hall tickets for the above mentioned exam will be available in 2 to 3 days. The official notification was released on 25 July 2017. Candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.



For the ease of candidates, APPSC will conduct group 3 services exam in two days in order 'to avoid difficulties to candidates to travel long distances for writing the examination.'



The examination will be held on 6 and 7 August 2017. Candidates from the districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Ananthapuramu will appear the exam on first day. Candidates selected for the main exam from the districts of Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Nellore and Kurnool will appear for the exam on 7 August 2017.



APPSC will conduct the main exam for Group 1 services from 17 August to 28 August 2017.

The Commission has scheduled the main exam for the posts of Assistant Social Welfare Officer/ Assistant BC Welfare Officer/ Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer in September. The screening test was held in June and 1450 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam which will be held on 22 and 23 September 2017. A total of 18143 candidates had appeared for the exam out of 38897 candidates who had actually registered for it.



