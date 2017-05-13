APPSC Panchayat Secretary Recruitment: Screening Test Result Announced Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the screening test result for the post of Panchayat Secretary.

15 Shares EMAIL PRINT APPSC Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Result Announced New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the screening test result for the post of Panchayat Secretary. The result is available for the candidates to check at the official website of the Commission at https://www.psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their hall ticket number. The recruitment is being held to select candidates and appoint them against 1055 vacancies available in the post under Group III services. The Commission had released the answer keys of the exam on 24 April, a day after the exam was held. Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Commission.

Go to the website at psc.ap.gov.in

Click on the link 'Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service screening Test results'

Enter the hall ticket

Submit the detail

Get the result and save a copy of it

'Each candidate can view his results by clicking the link on psc.ap.gov.in and feeding his/her Regd.No (HT.No) through OTP sent to his/her registered E-Mail/Mobile Number, ' says the Commission.

Against 1055 vacancies, a total of 52750 candidates have qualified for the mains examination. Out of all districts, higher number of qualified candidates are from Chittoor district.



. '"After considering all the aspects, the Commission has decided to postpone the Main examination for Group-II Services, 2016 (Notification No.18/2016) to 15th & 16th July 2017", said a press release.



