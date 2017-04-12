APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4: Hall Ticket Of Screening Test Released

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket of the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 screening test exam. The APPSC has provided the link to download the hall ticket in the official website of commission. The Commission conducts Screening test in Off- Line mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number and is likely to be held on April 23m, said a notification from APPSC earlier. APPSC conducts Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 exam to fill 1055 vacancies in AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service.
The main examination in On-Line mode for candidates selected in screening test APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 will be held through computer based test on July 16.
"HALL TICKETS can be downloaded 7 days before commencement of Examination", said the registration notification earlier.
The candidates can login in to commission website www.psc.ap.gov.in and login their admit cards for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 screening test.
APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 Screening Test Hall Ticket: How To download
Candidates can follow these steps to download APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade 4 Screening Test Hall Ticket:
Step One:
Go to the official website of APPSC, www.psc.ap.gov.in
Step Two:
Click on "Click Here" given near "Hall Tickets for SCREENING TEST to the post of Panchayat Secretary Grade-IV (Notification No:29/2016)" in the home page
Step three:
Click on "Download HallTicket" link given in the next page
Step Four:
Enter your candidate id/reference id and date of birth in the next page
Step Five:
Download your hall ticket
Click here for more Jobs news