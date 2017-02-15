APPSC Lecturers Recruitment 2017: Commission Publishes Clarification On Qualifications

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has published a Corrigendum regarding the qualifications of the candidates who are appearing in the APPSC Lecturers Recruitment 2017 examinations and according to the latest notice, the present selection is only for posts in Political Science and both candidates with M.A (Political Science) & M.A (Public Administration) would write examination in Political Science only, if they are otherwise eligible. The notice has also published the details on MCA, and M. Tech (Computers).
"In continuation of the Corrigendum dated 7 February it is clarified that, the present selection is only for posts in Political Science and both candidates with M.A (Political Science) & M.A (Public Administration) would write examination in Political Science only, if they are otherwise eligible. 2. It is also clarified that candidates with MCA at PG level and B.Sc. (Computers) at UG level are eligible for the posts of Lecturers in Computer Science and they can apply, provided they are otherwise eligible as per Commission's Notification No. 26/2016 and they would have to appear in Computer Science paper. 3. With regard to equivalence to M. Tech (Computers), the courses with nomenclature mentioned in AICTE approval process hand book 2017-18 from SI. No.99 to 121 are treated as equivalent as clarified by the Unit Officer. 4. In light of the above, the last date for submission of applications is extended by three more days up to 17/02/2017," said the notification from the commission.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSC) had invited applications for lecturers in the following departments of various colleges in the state earlier: English, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Oriya, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Science, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Statistics, Bio-Technology, Micro-Biology, Computer Applications, Computer Science and Geology.
