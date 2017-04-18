APPSC Junior Lecturer Recruitment: Result Declared For December 2011 Written Exam

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result for the written exam held for the post of Junior Lecturer in Government Junior Colleges (Economics). Candidates who have qualified the written exam have been provisionally picked by the Commission for Oral test. The results have been announced as per the revised answer key.
Important Points
Candidates are required to produce original certificates in support of their age, qualification, community and other important aspects, during interview.
Document verification will be held from 1 May 2017 till 6 May 2017. It will start at 8.00 am at the above mentioned dates.
Oral test (interview) will held on the same day at 10.30 am.
Interview schedule will be released by the Commission's web portal
Details of the attestation forms and check lists will be available at the Commission's website
The official notification says, “The candidates are required to produce the Original Certificates along with two sets of copies relating to Age (SSC), Qualifications, Community, Creamy Layer exemption certificate in case of BCs as per G.O.Ms.No. 3, BC(W) (C2) Dept. dt. 04/04/2006 (prescribed format hosted on website), Certificate relating to claim of age relaxation, Study certificate (from 4th class to 10th class) and other relevant certificates at the time of verification of documents, failing which, they will not be admitted for interview. No extension of time will be given for production of original certificates for any reason, whatsoever.”
A total of 96 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the oral test.
