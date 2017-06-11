APPSC Hostel Welfare Officer Recruitment Screening Test: Answer Key Released, Check Now @ Psc.ap.gov.in The commission has released the answer keys of APPSC hostel welfare officer recruitment screening test on the official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT APPSC Hostel Welfare Officer Screening Test: Answer Key Released New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has conducted Screening Test for filling up of 100 posts of Hostel Welfare Officer, Grade-II (Male and Female) in APBC Welfare Subordinate Services at 13 Districts of Andhra Pradesh today. The commission has released the answer keys of APPSC hostel welfare officer recruitment screening test on the official website.



The answer keys can be accessed after logging into the official website of the Andhra Pradesh PSC.



According to a notification from APPSC, the candidates may file their objections, if any, on the question papers/answer key.



The objections would be received only in writing up to 7 days from the date of publication of key.



Objections not supported by evidence would not be considered. The format for filing objections is available on the website of the Commission.



The main examination will be held as per schedule on September 21 this year.



