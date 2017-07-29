APPSC Released Hall Ticket For Group 3 Services Main Exam 2017 Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for the Group 3 Services main exam

APPSC Group 3 Services Main Exam Hall Ticket Released New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released hall tickets for the Group 3 Services main exam. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can now download their admit card available at psc.ap.gov.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on 6 and 7 August 2017. APPSC had conducted the preliminary exam for group 3 services (panchayat secretary) in 23 April 2017 and near to 50000 candidates had qualified it out of nearly 4 lakh candidates who had appeared for it. The exam was held in 13 districts of the State at 1430 centres.



APPSC group 3 services main examination will be held at 13 centres and Hyderabad too.



Candidates who have qualified for the examination must download the admit card right now instead of waiting for the last day. ‘Cell phones, calculators and any other electronic gadgets hand bags and writing pads would not be allowed in the centre. The candidates shall make their own arrangements outside the centre to keep their belongings.’



On 6 August examination will be held for the districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Kadapa, Chittoor and Ananthapuramu. Candidates selected for the main exam from the districts of Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Nellore and Kurnool will appear for the exam on 7 August 2017.



