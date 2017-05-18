APPSC GROUP 3 Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Results Declared, Check Now APPSC has declared the Group 3 Services recruitment of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in the official website.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT APPSC GROUP 3 Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Results Declared, Check Now New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Group 3 Services recruitment of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in the official website. The results can be access through entering the hall ticket number in the given space in the official website. Out of the total 3,64,978 candidates who have appeared for the 1,055 vacancies, 52,750 candidates have qualified for the Main examination.



APPSC GROUP 3 Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Results: How To Check



Candidates can follow these steps to check Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service screening Test results:



Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC, www.psc.ap.gov.in



Step Two: Click on "Click here" near "Notification No:29/2016 - Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service screening Test results"



Step Three: Enter your hall ticket number in the next page open



Step Four: see your results



"Submit to declaring of result on 12/05/2017, it was noticed that there is minor error in data mapping of final examination centre. This error is rectified now and a revised summary result for pickup from screening test to main examination is prepared and the correct position is displayed below. All candidates can check their qualifying status in the revised list through the screen already provided", said a statement from APPSC.



Also, APPSC said, the result in their individual cases is sent to all candidates through SMS& E-mail. In Case any candidate forgot his/her Hall Ticket No., he/she may sent a letter in hosting to APPSC and after verification of credentials, the information would be provided on the registered Email and Mobile numbers.



Click here for more





Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the Group 3 Services recruitment of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in the official website. The results can be access through entering the hall ticket number in the given space in the official website. Out of the total 3,64,978 candidates who have appeared for the 1,055 vacancies, 52,750 candidates have qualified for the Main examination.Candidates can follow these steps to check Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service screening Test results:Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC, www.psc.ap.gov.inStep Two: Click on "Click here" near "Notification No:29/2016 - Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service screening Test results"Step Three: Enter your hall ticket number in the next page openStep Four: see your results"Submit to declaring of result on 12/05/2017, it was noticed that there is minor error in data mapping of final examination centre. This error is rectified now and a revised summary result for pickup from screening test to main examination is prepared and the correct position is displayed below. All candidates can check their qualifying status in the revised list through the screen already provided", said a statement from APPSC.Also, APPSC said, the result in their individual cases is sent to all candidates through SMS& E-mail. In Case any candidate forgot his/her Hall Ticket No., he/she may sent a letter in hosting to APPSC and after verification of credentials, the information would be provided on the registered Email and Mobile numbers.Click here for more Jobs News