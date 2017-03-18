APPSC Group 2 Services Screening Test 2017: Decision On Answer Key Objections Released, Updates At Psc.ap.gov.in

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released an official notification stating the decision taken by the Commission on the Answer key objections released. The official update can be found at the web portal of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. The Commission had released the answer keys for the screening test held for Group 2 services on 28 February 2017. The examination was conducted on 26 February 2017. Objections to the answer keys were accepted by Andhra Pradesh PSC till 7 March 2017.
Regarding the APPSC group 2 service exam answer key, the Commission has deleted 3 questions citing wrongly worded, pre-revised figure and error in the framing of the question as the reasons.
APPSC has taken decision on 5 questions, out of which 3 have been deleted. For other two questions, correct answers have been given by the Commission.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission had notified about the Group 2 services recruitment (general) through advertisement released on 8 November 2016. Online applications were invited by the Commission till 10 December 2016. A total of 982 vacancies have been announced for recruitment.
While the screening test for APPSC Group 2 services exam was held in February 2017, the main examination (online mode) will be held on 20 and 21 May 2017 (forenoon and afternoon).
Hall Tickets can be downloaded 7 days before commencement of Examination.
Click here for more Jobs News