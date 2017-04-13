APPSC Group 2 Services: Post, Zonal Preferences Window Open

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened the window for choosing the post and zone preferences for the recruitment of Group 2 services. This will apply to those candidates who have qualified the Group II main examination. The candidates who are successful in the recruitment process of group II services can do it after login in to the official website of commission.
"Candidates who qualified for the Group-II Mains examination are requested to chose their Post preferences and Zonal preferences so that the same can be considered at the time of selections", said a notification in the commission website.
"Application for the same has been enabled in the candidate login", the notification added.
APPSC published the final selection list of the main examination conducted for the recruitment of Group 2 services in Andhra State on April 4.
