APPSC Group 2 Services, Panchayat Secretary Main Exams Postponed

Now the Group II services main exams will be conducted on 15 and 16 July, while the Panchayat Secretary main examination will be conducted on July 30.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: May 08, 2017 19:41 IST
New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad postponed the main examinations of the Group 2 Services and Panchayat Secretary recruitment. Now the Group II services main exams will be conducted on 15 and 16 July, while the Panchayat Secretary main examination will be conducted on July 30.

"After considering all the aspects, the Commission has decided to postpone the Main examination for Group-II Services, 2016 (Notification No.18/2016) to 15th & 16th July 2017", said a press release from APPSC.

"As a result, the Main examination for recruitment to the post of Panchayat Secretary (Notification No.29/2016) would be postponed to 30th July 2017. Candidates may note the change", added the press release.

