2 Shares EMAIL PRINT APPSC Group 2 Services, Panchayat Secretary Main Exams Postponed New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad postponed the main examinations of the Group 2 Services and Panchayat Secretary recruitment. Now the Group II services main exams will be conducted on 15 and 16 July, while the Panchayat Secretary main examination will be conducted on July 30.



