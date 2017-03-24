APPSC Group 2 Services Exam: Revised Provisional Selection List Released

Candidates can find the list at the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.
How to retrieve APPSC Group 2 Services Exam (No 10/1999) provisional selection list?
- Go to the official website of the Commission
- Click on the link displaying 'REVISED PROVISIONAL SELECTION RESULTS OF GROUP-II SERVICES (GENERAL RECRUITMENT)-SELECTION NOTIFICATION No. 10 /1999'
- Candidates can go through the Press Note for more details in this regard
Candidates should note that those who did not join in earlier spells due to which posts were carried forward to subsequent Recruitments are not considered because this is not a fresh recruitment, as mentioned by the Commission.
Also the official notification mentions that, 'If any case of dismissal due to miss-conduct or ACB action, the names would be excluded at the time of verification by the Unit Officer.' Since this is not a fresh recruitment, the Commission has released a list of points for candidates.
