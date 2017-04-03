APPSC Group 2 Screening Test: Final Results, Selection List To Be Out Soon

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will publish the final results and the selection list of the main examination conducted for the recruitment of Group 2 services in Andhra State soon. In a notification published in the official website of APPSC, the commission has said that the results will be published soon. The candidates who have appeared for the APPSC Group II services main examination and screening test are advised to check the official website of APPSC to know the results.

"ATTENTION: Group-II applicants- Notification No:18/2016. As Verification Process is not Completed, the Selection list from Screening Test to Main Examination would be published in 3 days from today", said a notification posted in the official website of APPSC.

APPSC conducted the Group 2 services main examination on February 26, 2017 and the Commission had released the answer keys for the screening test held for Group 2 services on 28 February 2017. The objections to the answer keys were accepted by Andhra Pradesh PSC till 7 March 2017.

On March 18, APPSC released the decisions on answer key objections in the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Now the candidates can check the official results and selection list from the official website.

Click here to read more updates on APPSC

 

