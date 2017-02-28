Budget
APPSC Group 2 Services Exam Official Answer Key 2017 Released; Check Now

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: February 28, 2017 18:57 IST
APPSC Group 2 Official Answer Key 2017 Released; Check Now

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the official keys to the Question Paper of Screening test for Group-II Services held on 26 February 2017 in the official website of the commission. Candidates can examine the key from the website now. The commission has also given the chance for raising objections towards the keys published in the website. The objections to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) keys to the Question Paper of Screening test for Group-II Services would be received till March 7 2017.

The objections may be sent in the written format available on the website of the Commission. Objections send through any other mode like email, SMS, Whatsapp etc., are not allowed, said press release from the commission.

The commission has also said that the vague objections and also objections without quoting Question ID as given in key would not be entertained. Late objections would not be entertained. APPSC has also said that the commission would not be responsible for postal delays.

APPSC Group 2 Services Exam Official Answer Key: How To Check
  • Go the official website of the commission
  • Click on the link "Group-II services (Notification No.18/2016) Keys and Question paper issued - Click Here" from the home page
  • Check the questions and answer keys

Read: More updates from APPSC

The commission has also said that it has also come to notice that certain coaching institutions are making claim that the questions in the examination are from their test series. 

"Candidates are advised not to believe such propaganda. APPSC has no relation with any coaching centre. If any coaching centre resorts to false publicity, appropriate action would be taken", said the press release from APPSC.

