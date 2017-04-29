APPSC Group 1 Services: 93482 Candidates To Appear For Screening Test On 7 May

APPSC Group 1 Services Screening Test on 7 May New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the official notification for Group 1 Services screening test. The exam will be held on 7 May 2017 (Forenoon), as per the announcement made by the Commission. The examination will be held at 13 districts of the State and a total of 93482 candidates will appear for the same. The exam will be held at 174 centres across the State. Hall tickets for the APPSC group 1 services screening test had been released by the Commission earlier. Candidates who haven't downloaded the same should do it at the earliest. Read more about APPSC Group 1 Service Exam Hall Ticket download



While highest number of candidates are from Vishakhapatnam (12498), a total of 3371 candidates are from Vizianagaram.



Candidates must go through the exam notification properly, especially the exam rules. The examination will be held from 10.30 am to 1.00 pm on 7 May. “The candidates will be allowed into the examination hall from 09.30 AM to 10.00 AM, with a grace period of 15 minutes i.e., up to 10.15 A.M, on due verification of Hall Ticket and Original ID (Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Govt. Employee ID or Driving Licence). No candidate will be allowed for the examination after expiry of the grace period”, says the Commission.



