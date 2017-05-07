APPSC Group 1 Services Screening Test Answer Key Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key of the screening test conducted today for the recruitment to Group - I Services in the state. The answer keys have been published in the official website of the commission. The commission has also made the facility to raise the objections to the Group 1 services screening test answer key published today. This can be done till May 15.
APPSC Group 1 Services Screening Test Answer Key: How To Check
APPSC Group 1 Services Screening Test Answer Key can be checked following these steps:
Go to the official website of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in
Click on "Click here" link given to this "Publication of Keys - Screening test held on 07/05/2017 for notification No: 36/2016 - Recruitment to Group - I Services (Published on 07/05/2017"
Click on "answer key" link given in the next page
"Objections would be accepted in written mode only in the format specified above till 15/05/2017. Late objections would not be accepted. The Commission is not responsible for the postal delay", said the commission.
Click here for more Jobs News