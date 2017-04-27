APPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Hall Ticket Released; Download Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket/Admit card of APPSC Group I services preliminary examination in the official website of the commission. The admit card will be a The Preliminary Examination is likely to be held on May 7, 2017. The APPSC has in its recruitment notification had said that the hall tickets will be made available to download 7 days before commencement of Examinations.
According to the APPSC, the Main examination is likely to be held from August 17 to August 28.
APPSC Group 1 Services Prelims Hall Ticket: How To Dowload
Go to the official website for APPSC
Login to the website
Download the hall tickets
According to the commission, if a candidate notices any discrepancy printed on the Hall ticket, as to community, date of birth etc., he/she may immediately bring it to the notice of Commission's officials/Chief Superintendent in the examination centre and necessary corrections can be made in the Nominal Roll, in the Examination Hall against his/her Hall Ticket Number for being verified by the Commission's Office.
