APPSC Declares Results For Assistant Hydrogeologist And Assistant Hydrologist Posts

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared results for Assistant Hydrogeologist and Hydrologist posts in AP Ground Water Service. Concerned candidates can check their result at the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The document verification for the above mentioned posts, is scheduled to be held on 1 and 2 May 2017. While a total of 21 candidates have been shortlisted for the Assistant Hydrogeologist post, 17 candidates could make it to the provisional list for Assistant Hydrologist post.
Important Points To Note
Selected candidates shall have to produce original certificates for verification. This includes "Age (SSC), Proof of Age relaxation, Qualification, Study certificate, Integrated Community Certificate in case of reserved candidates, Certificate of exclusion from Creamy Layer in case of BCs (Issued by Revenue Authorities in terms of G. O. Ms. No. 3, Backward Classes Welfare (C-2) Department , Dt. 04/04/2006 and G. O. Ms. No. 26, BC Welfare (C) Department Dt. 09/12/2013), PH Certificate in case of disabled candidates, Migration Certificate for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh etc.,"
Document verification will be held at Commission's Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad-500001 on the scheduled date at 10.30 am.
Before appearing for the document verification, candidates must download the call letter (memo), check list, attestation and other related formats from the official website of the Commission.
