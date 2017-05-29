APPSC Declares Result For AAD, Surveyor, Dy Surveyor, Inspector Of Factories Posts Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced results for various posts like Assistant Architectural Draughtsman (AAD), Surveyor, Deputy Surveyor and Inspector of Factories posts.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced results for various posts like Assistant Architectural Draughtsman (AAD), Surveyor, Deputy Surveyor and Inspector of Factories posts. The Commission has also given document verification schedule for each of the posts mentioned above. For Inspector of Factories post, the verification is scheduled for 14 June 2017; no update has been given for other posts. Verification of original certificates by the Board will be held at the Commission's Office, Prathibha Bhavan, M.J.Road, Nampally, Hyderabad-500001.



'The candidates are directed to download the Call Letter (memo), Check Lists (2), Attestation Forms(2) and other relevant formats from the Commission's Website.'



Important Note: Candidates, provisionally selected, must take the following documents for verification: Age proof certificate (SSC certificate)

Age relaxation proof certificate

Certificates supporting qualification

Study certificate

Integrated Community certificate

Certificate of exclusion from Creamy layer in case of B.Cs

P.H. certificate in case of disabled candidates, migration certificates for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh

The Commission has selected 300 candidates in total for the document verification process.



APPSC had conducted examination at 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana State for Assistant Architectural Draughtsman, Surveyors in A.P. Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service and Deputy Surveyor in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (General Recruitment) and Inspector of Factories in A.P Factories Service.



Candidates should go through the official notification released by APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in for more details in this regard.



Click here for



