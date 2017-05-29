APPSC Declares Result For AAD, Surveyor, Dy Surveyor, Inspector Of Factories Posts

'The candidates are directed to download the Call Letter (memo), Check Lists (2), Attestation Forms(2) and other relevant formats from the Commission's Website.'
Important Note: Candidates, provisionally selected, must take the following documents for verification:
- Age proof certificate (SSC certificate)
- Age relaxation proof certificate
- Certificates supporting qualification
- Study certificate
- Integrated Community certificate
- Certificate of exclusion from Creamy layer in case of B.Cs
- P.H. certificate in case of disabled candidates, migration certificates for candidates who migrated from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh
The Commission has selected 300 candidates in total for the document verification process.
APPSC had conducted examination at 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana State for Assistant Architectural Draughtsman, Surveyors in A.P. Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service and Deputy Surveyor in A.P. Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service (General Recruitment) and Inspector of Factories in A.P Factories Service.
Candidates should go through the official notification released by APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in for more details in this regard.
