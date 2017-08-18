APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results Declared; Check Now @ Psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad has published the results of screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer in Andhra Pradesh Economic and Statistical Subordinate Service.

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), Hyderabad has published the results of screening test for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer in Andhra Pradesh Economic and Statistical Subordinate Service. These candidates have been qualified for the APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer recruitment mains examination. APPSC conducted Screening Test (Objective Type) for Recruitment to the post of Assistant Statistical Officer in A.P. Economics and Statistical Subordinate Service on July 9, 2017. The APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer screening test results, which is declared today is available at psc.ap.gov.in website.

A total of 35,503 candidates had registered for these posts while 19802 of them appeared in the screening test of Assistant Statistical Officer recruitment.

The keys for the Questions were displayed in a day on the website of APPSC (www.psc.ap.gov.in) after the exam. The candidates were also given their chance to file their objections, if any, on the question papers/answer key.


APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results: How to check

The candidates who have appeared for the APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer screening test on July 9 may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC (www.psc.ap.gov.in)

Step Two: Click on "Click Here" link given near to "Results of Screening Test for Notification No.27/2016 Assistant Statistical Officer. The Main Examination to be Held on 13/10/2017 (Published on 18/08/2017)" notice on the homepage

Step Three: Check the details given as below;

1.List of Qualified Candidates for Mains
2.List of Total Appeared Candidates Marks other than Qualified Candidates
3.List of Rejected Candidates 

Click here for more Jobs News
 

APPSC ResultsAPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test ResultsAPPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results 2017psc.ap.gov.in

