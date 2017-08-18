APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results Declared; Check Now @ Psc.ap.gov.in

A total of 35,503 candidates had registered for these posts while 19802 of them appeared in the screening test of Assistant Statistical Officer recruitment.
The keys for the Questions were displayed in a day on the website of APPSC (www.psc.ap.gov.in) after the exam. The candidates were also given their chance to file their objections, if any, on the question papers/answer key.
APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer Screening Test Results: How to check
The candidates who have appeared for the APPSC Assistant Statistical Officer screening test on July 9 may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of APPSC (www.psc.ap.gov.in)
Step Two: Click on "Click Here" link given near to "Results of Screening Test for Notification No.27/2016 Assistant Statistical Officer. The Main Examination to be Held on 13/10/2017 (Published on 18/08/2017)" notice on the homepage
Step Three: Check the details given as below;
1.List of Qualified Candidates for Mains
2.List of Total Appeared Candidates Marks other than Qualified Candidates
3.List of Rejected Candidates
