APPSC Answer Key For Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Released; Check Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer key of the Screening Test which was conducted for filling up of 1055 posts of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) under Group-III Services yesterday. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 am yesterday. The commission has published the answer keys in the official website.
Commission had yesterday said in a press statement that the keys for the Questions would be displayed on the website of APPSC (www.psc.ap.gov.in) in a day or two.
The candidates may file their objections, if any, on the question papers/answer key. The objections would be received only in writing up to 7 days from the date of publication of key. Objections not supported by evidence would not be considered. The format for filing objections is available on the website of the Commission.
The APPSC main examination will be held as per schedule on July 16.
APPSC Answer Key For Panchayat Secretary Screening Test: How To Check
Follow these steps to check APPSC Answer Key For Panchayat Secretary Screening Test:
Go to the official website of APPSC
Click on "Click Here" given near "Answer Key for Notification No.29/2016 - Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Held on 23-04-2017" in the homepage
See the answer keys
