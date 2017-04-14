APPSC AEE Main Exam Result 2016 Declared, Certificate Verification From 26 April

Certificate verification will continue till 16 May 2017 for APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer post.
APPSC AEE main examination was held in 13 district of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers.
Important Points
- Original certificates will be verified from 26 April till 16 May 2017 at Commission's Office, Prathibha Bhavan, Opp. Gagan Vihar, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad - 500 001.
- The verification list is in the ratio of 1:2
- The Commission says, "If any category the available posts are filled even before the list is exhausted, further verification will not be done."
Further details in this regard are available at the official website of the Commission.
Click here for more Jobs News