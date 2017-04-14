APPSC AEE Main Exam Result 2016 Declared, Certificate Verification From 26 April

Jobs | Written by | Updated: April 14, 2017 11:27 IST
APPSC AEE Main Result Declared

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the main examination result for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering Services. Candidates who had appeared for the main examination held on 29-30 December 2016 can now check their result at the official website of the Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. Certificate verification for the provisionally admitted candidates will be held 26 April 2017 onwards. Concerned candidates must note that original certificates are required to be produced in the Commission's office from the above mentioned date at 10.30 am onwards.

Certificate verification will continue till 16 May 2017 for APPSC Assistant Executive Engineer post.

APPSC AEE main examination was held in 13 district of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in Telangana for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineers.

Important Points
  • Original certificates will be verified from 26 April till 16 May 2017 at Commission's Office, Prathibha Bhavan, Opp. Gagan Vihar, M.J. Road, Nampally, Hyderabad - 500 001.
  • The verification list is in the ratio of 1:2
  • The Commission says, "If any category the available posts are filled even before the list is exhausted, further verification will not be done."
Complete list of candidates can be found below:


Further details in this regard are available at the official website of the Commission.

