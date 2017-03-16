APPSC AEE Main Exam: Decisions On Objections Published

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the decisions taken on the objections raised by candidates in the AEE Main examination conducted in 2016. In a notification published in the official website "Decision of Commission Dt.14/03/2017 on objections to questions in AEE Main Examination (06/2016)", the APPSC has given all the decisions regarding objections raised towards the answer keys to the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Main examination.
The exam was held on February 1 and February 2.
The various has been given to these papers: General Studies & Mental Ability, Civil & Mechanical - Paper 2, Agricultural Engineering - Paper 3, Civil Engineering - Paper 3, Mechanical Engineering - Paper 3.
The candidates who appeared for the exam can go to the official website of APPSC and see the decisions taken regarding the objections.
Regarding the results of AEE, AE(SubOrdinate), AE(Environmental) and Group II Screening Aspirants, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission asked to not to make any Phone calls, Whatsapp Messages/SMS/Email/ for ascertaining date of Result or Cut off for Selection etc.. It said that the Result would be Published as soon as it is ready. APPSC also said that it does not estimate any cut off Marks.
