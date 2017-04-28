Apply For Bank Of India Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017, Details at Bankofindia.co.in

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bank Of India Specialist Officer Recruitment Begins! New Delhi: Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to Specialist Officers (project no-2017-18/2). The online application process for the same has begun and candidates can submit online application till 12 May 2017. It should be noted that the relevant date for age, qualification and experience is 10 April 2017. A total of 32 vacancies are available for recruitment. Vacancies are available for Security Officer, Technical Officer (Appraisal and Premises). The official notification states that, "The above vacancies are inclusive of backlog. There is no reservation for Ex-servicemen candidates in Officers' cadre. The number of vacancies and also the number of reserved vacancies is provisional and may vary according to actual requirements of the Bank."



Bank of India Specialist Officer Recruitment: Important Points Applications must be submitted online

Candidates must satisfy the age limit, minimum educational qualification and required work experience for being eligible for the recruitment

"All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the result should have been declared on or before 10.04.2017"

Regarding educational qualification, candidate should note that "Minimum 60% marks at graduation level is for candidates applying under general/unreserved category, candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) applying for reserved vacancies (SC/ST/OBC) will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. they should have minimum 55% marks at graduation level."

Candidates must apply to one post at a time.

Online exam will comprise of English Language and professional knowledge.

Candidates shall have to appear for the examination in 90 minutes

