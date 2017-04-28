Apply For Bank Of India Specialist Officer Recruitment 2017, Details at Bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India Specialist Officer Recruitment: Important Points
- Applications must be submitted online
- Candidates must satisfy the age limit, minimum educational qualification and required work experience for being eligible for the recruitment
- "All the educational qualifications mentioned should be from a University/ Institution/ Board recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies and the result should have been declared on or before 10.04.2017"
- Regarding educational qualification, candidate should note that "Minimum 60% marks at graduation level is for candidates applying under general/unreserved category, candidates belonging to reserved category (SC/ST/OBC) applying for reserved vacancies (SC/ST/OBC) will be entitled for relaxation of 5% i.e. they should have minimum 55% marks at graduation level."
- Candidates must apply to one post at a time.
- Online exam will comprise of English Language and professional knowledge.
- Candidates shall have to appear for the examination in 90 minutes
