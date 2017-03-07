Collapse
Expand

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 07, 2017 22:00 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has invited the applications from engineering graduates to fill 94 vacancies yesterday. APGENCO is the largest Power Generating Company of Andhra Pradesh State and the candidates who are interested can apply for 94 vacancies in now.  April 5 is the last date for the applications. Engineering Graduates from Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics  and Civil degrees can apply. The interested aspirants can go to the  APGENCO official website and fill their details for the APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017.

23 March will be the date for written test in Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer recruitment.

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: How to apply

Follow these steps to apply for the recruitment of APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer:

Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, apgenco.gov.in
Click on APPLY ONLINE link
Enter your details 
Submit your application

Or the candidates can directly visit http://apgenco.cgg.gov.in to view detailed notification, user guide and to submit application form, user guide and to submit application form. Online application is accessible from 06.03.2017 to 05.04.2017.

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Notification: Important Dates

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application opens: March 6
APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application Ends:  April 5
APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Written Test: April 23

Candidates are advised the check the official website for further details and update.

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPhoto Of Hillary Clinton Reading About Mike Pence's Email Goes Viral
ApgencoAPGENCO Trainee vacanciesAPGENCO recruitment 2017Trainee Assistant Engineer RecruitmentAndhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleIndia Vs AustraliaSplitRangoonJeena Isi Ka Naam HaiLoganCommando 2

................................ Advertisement ................................