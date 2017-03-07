APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply

EMAIL PRINT APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: Know How To Apply New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has invited the applications from engineering graduates to fill 94 vacancies yesterday. APGENCO is the largest Power Generating Company of Andhra Pradesh State and the candidates who are interested can apply for 94 vacancies in now. April 5 is the last date for the applications. Engineering Graduates from Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Civil degrees can apply. The interested aspirants can go to the APGENCO official website and fill their details for the APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017.



23 March will be the date for written test in Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer recruitment.



APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017: How to apply



Follow these steps to apply for the recruitment of APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer:



Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, apgenco.gov.in

Click on APPLY ONLINE link

Enter your details

Submit your application



Or the candidates can directly visit http://apgenco.cgg.gov.in to view detailed notification, user guide and to submit application form, user guide and to submit application form.



APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Notification: Important Dates



APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application opens: March 6

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application Ends: April 5

APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Written Test: April 23



Candidates are advised the check the official website for further details and update.



Click here for more



Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has invited the applications from engineering graduates to fill 94 vacancies yesterday. APGENCO is the largest Power Generating Company of Andhra Pradesh State and the candidates who are interested can apply for 94 vacancies in now. April 5 is the last date for the applications. Engineering Graduates from Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Civil degrees can apply. The interested aspirants can go to the APGENCO official website and fill their details for the APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2017.23 March will be the date for written test in Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer recruitment.Follow these steps to apply for the recruitment of APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer:Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, apgenco.gov.inClick on APPLY ONLINE linkEnter your detailsSubmit your applicationOr the candidates can directly visit http://apgenco.cgg.gov.in to view detailed notification, user guide and to submit application form, user guide and to submit application form. Online application is accessible from 06.03.2017 to 05.04.2017.APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application opens: March 6APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Online Application Ends: April 5APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Written Test: April 23Candidates are advised the check the official website for further details and update.Click here for more Jobs News