AP Police SI Final Written Exam Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Out On March 15

EMAIL PRINT AP Police SI Final Written Exam Answer Keys Released; Result To Be Out On March 15 New Delhi: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh has released the answer keys to the final written exam conducted on for the recruitment of the Andhra Police SCT Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) for 355 Posts, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) (Men and Women) for 113 Posts, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) for 09 Posts, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men) for 209 Posts in Police Department and Deputy Jailor ( Men) for 16 Posts and Assistant Matron (Women) for 05 Posts in Prisons & Correctional Services Department.



The Final Written Exam was held 18 and 19 February in four locations at Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur Districts & Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh state.



On 18 February, 34,356 candidates attended morning session, while 34,337 candidates appeared in the afternoon session. On 19 February, 34,307 candidates attended on the morning session and 34,295 on the after noon session.



According to the press release by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, the Overall attendance percentage is 96%.



Answer Key for Question Booklet Series- A, B, C and D for Papers- III and IV only are uploaded on the website (recruitment.appolice.gov.in). Candidates can go to the official website and may download the answer keys.



The press release from the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board also said that the candidates can submit the objections to the answer keys before 22 February. And the release also said that the result of the final written exam of AP Police SI recruitment will be released on 15 March 2017.



Andhra Pradesh Police recruitment board on last Friday declared



