AP Police SCT SI, Deputy Jailor, Assistant Matron Final Results May Be Delayed

New Delhi: According to a press release by Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board published on March 9, the results of the recruitment to the posts of SCT Sub Inspector of Police, Reserve Sub Inspector of Police, Deputy Jailor and Assistant Matron may be delayed. An earlier notification from AP Police board has said that the results would be released by March 15 after verification process. In that notification, it was also said that the verification process to be conducted between March 7 to March 9. Since, it has extended the date for verification of scanned OMR sheets to March 15, now the dates for results also stand extended.
"In this Office Press Release, dated 6-03-2017, it was informed that the candidates may download the Scanned OMR Sheets for Paper-III and Paper-IV which will be available in the website
recruitment.appolice.gov.in from 07.03.2017 onwards," the latest notification said.
That notification also then asked the candidates to use the answer sheets verification window till March 9.
But in a new press release, the board said this: "The above option of request for "Verification" for all the Papers of I, II, III & IV, is extended up to 15-03-2017 till 05.00 PM".
The earlier notification has fixed the March 15 as the results date. Extension of the verification dates means the results date also may have been extended.
