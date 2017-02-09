AP Police SCT PC Communications Final Written Test Results Out: Check Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad has released the Results for Final Written Test for PC Communications (Men & Women) today. The results (Marks) of the Final Written Examination for this post is available on the website "recruitment.appolice.gov.in or www.appolice.gov.in from 09 February 9, 2017 onwards. The Merit list for the above posts will be uploaded in the website within 10 days. Recruitment details to the post of SCT Police Constables (Communications) for 494 Posts for Men & Women in the Police Department were notified on August 27, 2016. The Final Written Examination was held on January 29, 2017 in 3 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool.
AP Police Recruitment board has published the results of Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons) on February 6.
AP Police SCT PC Communications Final Written Test Results: How Check
Step One: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board
Step Two: Click on "Results for Final Written Test for PC Communications (Men & Women) -2017-02-09" in the "Latest News" in the homepage
Step Three: Enter "Hall Ticket Number and Registration Number" details there.
Step Four: Enter Submit
Step Five: See your Results
Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad in its notification has also said that the candidates may download the Scanned OMR Sheet for Final Written Examination which will be available in the website "recruitment.appolice.gov.in" from February 10 onwards.
A facility of OMR sheet verification is available from 11 February to 13 February and the candidate will be informed the result of "verification" through SMS and e-mail. The candidates can use the board website to apply for verification.
