AP Police PC Mechanic, Drivers PTO Final Written Test: Download Hall Tickets Now

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Level Recruitment Board has released the window for downloading the hall tickets for the final written test for the post of PCs (Mechanic) and (Drivers) in PTO. The hall tickets are available in the official website of AP Police Recruitment board. Candidates who are eligible for the exam can download their hall tickets now from the official website.
In another news, AP Police recruitment board has extended that last date for the "Verification" for all the Papers of I ,II,III,IV for the post of SI (Civil), RSIs(AR/SAR CPL/APSP),Deputy Jailor & Assistant Matron (Prisons) up to March 15 till 05.00 PM.
AP Police PC Mechanic, Drivers PTO Final Written Test Hall Tickets: How To Download
Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets from the official website of AP Police recruitment board:
Step One:
Go to the Andhra Pradesh State Level Recruitment Board, http://recruitment.appolice.gov.in/
Step Two:
Click on the link "Download Hall Ticket for Final Written Test for the post of PCs (Mechanic) & (Drivers) in PTO -2017-03-09" given in the homepage
Step Three:
Enter Registration Number, Hallticket no. of SSC or Equivalent and Registered Mobile Number in the given place
Step Four:
Download the hall tickets and get a printout.
