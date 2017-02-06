AP Police Constable PC (Civil And AR) And Warder (Prisons) 2017 Final Results Out: Know How To Check

Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board has published the results of AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) today in the official website of the recruitment board. Final Written Test for these posts was conducted on January 22 at 5 locations in Andhra Pradesh. 72044 candidates participated in the examination from of which 63718 candidates qualified, in this 59739 are male candidates and there are 3979 females. The result is available on the website "recruitment.appolice.gov.in"and "www.appolice.gov.in."



AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) Vacancy Details



Here are the vacancy details:



SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) - 3216 Posts

SCT Police Constable (AR) (Men & Women) - 1067 Posts, in Police Department

Warders (Male) - 240 Posts

Warders (Female) - 25 Posts, in Prisons & Correctional Services Department



AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) Results: How Check



Step One: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board

Step Two: Click on the Results tab in the home page

Step Three: Click on the "PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons)" open in the next page

Step Four: Enter "Hall Ticket Number and Registration Number" details there.



See your results in the next page open. Candidates are advised to be patient in early hours of results, because results' site get hanged due to heavy rush.



Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board had earlier published



