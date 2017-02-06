Budget
AP Police Constable PC (Civil And AR) And Warder (Prisons) 2017 Final Results Out: Know How To Check

Jobs | Updated: February 06, 2017 17:14 IST
AP Police Constable PC (Civil And AR) And Warder (Prisons) 2017 Final Results Out: Know How To Check

AP Police Constable PC (Civil And AR) And Warder (Prisons) 2017 Final Results Out: Check Here

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board has published the results of AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) today in the official website of the recruitment board. Final  Written  Test  for  these posts  was  conducted  on  January 22 at  5  locations  in  Andhra  Pradesh.  72044  candidates  participated  in  the  examination from of  which  63718 candidates qualified, in this 59739 are male candidates and there are 3979  females. The  result  is  available  on  the  website "recruitment.appolice.gov.in"and "www.appolice.gov.in."

AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) Vacancy Details

Here are the vacancy details:

SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men & Women) - 3216 Posts
SCT  Police Constable  (AR)  (Men  &  Women) - 1067  Posts,  in  Police Department 
Warders  (Male) - 240 Posts 
Warders (Female) - 25 Posts, in Prisons & Correctional Services Department

AP Police Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons) Results: How Check

Step One: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board
Step Two: Click on the Results tab in the home page
Step Three: Click on the "PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons)" open in the next page
Step Four: Enter "Hall Ticket Number  and Registration Number" details there.

See your results in the next page open. Candidates are advised to be patient in early hours of results, because results' site get hanged due to heavy rush.

Andhra Pradesh state level Police Recruitment Board had earlier published the results SCT SI PMT/ PET 2016 and the final exams will be conducted on February 18 and 19.

