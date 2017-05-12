AP Police APSLPRB Warder-Prisons Selection List Out; Check Now The provisional selection list of Warder (Prisons) has been published in the official recruitment website of AP Police.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the provisional selection list of Warder (Prisons) in the official recruitment website of AP Police. The results can be accessed from the official website. The AP Police recruitment board has also published the cut of marks for the post of PC-Civil, AR and Warder in the official website.



AP Police Warder-Prisons Selection List: How To Check



To see the cut off for the post of PC-Civil, AR and Warder, and also the provisional selection list of Warder-Prisonls (Female and Males), the aspirants can log in to the official website of AP Police recruitment board.



(Note: The website of AP Police was not responding when we checked last)



