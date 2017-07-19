JRF Recruitment At Anna University, Check Details Here

Anna University JRF recruitment details
Project Associate (Junior Research Fellow) in Department of Production Technology, MIT Campus: 1 post for candidates with M.E./M. Tech./M.S.(Research) (Manufacturing/ Production/ Engg. Design/ Manufacturing System Management/CAD/ CIM/ Nano Science & Tech./ Aeronautical Engg./any specialization related to manufacturing or Design or Materials). Those with experience in the related field and interested to pursue PhD in Anna University will be preferred. The tenure of the project is 1 year.
JRF in Department of Medical Physics: 1 post for candidates with MSc in Physics, Atmospherics Physics, Space Physics, Geophysics, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics or related disciplines. Those with NET, GATE, JEST qualification will be preferred. Selected candidates can register for PhD at Anna University.
JRF in Department of Physics: 1 post for candidates with M.Sc. Physics/Materials Science/ Applied Physics/Chemistry with CSIR-NET/ GATE/ JEST OR M.E/ M.Tech. Nano Science and Technology /Materials Science/ Materials Science & Engineering /Metallurgical & Materials Engineering/Ceramic Technology. The duration of the project is 3 years.
Candidates can check details of the recruitment at annauniv.edu.