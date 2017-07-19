JRF Recruitment At Anna University, Check Details Here

Anna University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under various DST SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) funded projects. Applications are invited from candidates with postgraduate and higher degrees in the relevant discipline. Interested candidates shall have to send their applications in the prescribed format. Before applying for the post candidates must check their eligibility and the tenure of the project. Details in this regard is available at the official website of the University at annauniv.edu.

Anna University JRF recruitment details

Project Associate (Junior Research Fellow) in Department of Production Technology, MIT Campus: 1 post for candidates with M.E./M. Tech./M.S.(Research) (Manufacturing/ Production/ Engg. Design/ Manufacturing System Management/CAD/ CIM/ Nano Science & Tech./ Aeronautical Engg./any specialization related to manufacturing or Design or Materials). Those with experience in the related field and interested to pursue PhD in Anna University will be preferred. The tenure of the project is 1 year.

JRF in Department of Medical Physics: 1 post for candidates with MSc in Physics, Atmospherics Physics, Space Physics, Geophysics, Applied Mathematics, Applied Physics or related disciplines. Those with NET, GATE, JEST qualification will be preferred. Selected candidates can register for PhD at Anna University.

JRF in Department of Physics: 1 post for candidates with M.Sc. Physics/Materials Science/ Applied Physics/Chemistry with CSIR-NET/ GATE/ JEST OR M.E/ M.Tech. Nano Science and Technology /Materials Science/ Materials Science & Engineering /Metallurgical & Materials Engineering/Ceramic Technology. The duration of the project is 3 years.

Candidates can check details of the recruitment at annauniv.edu.



