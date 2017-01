Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) Notification: Apply Before January 31

Last date for submitting the online application form: 31/01/2017

The Commission will conduct a screening test in off-Line mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number and the screening test is likely to be held on 23/04/2017.

The main examination in On-Line mode for candidates selected in screening test will be held through computer based test on 16/07/2017.

Hall tickets for the test will be available online 7 days before commencement of examination.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) notified for the Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) in Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service and interested candidates can apply online before January 31. According to the notification, there are 1055 vacancies and candidates will be selected from a screening test followed by main examination. Interested candidates can go to the APPSC commission website and fill their applications online.Step - 1: Go to www.psc.ap.gov.inStep - 2: Click on "Click Here" link placed near to APPSC Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post notificationStep - 3: Make the application payment and get the Challan detailsStep - 4: Click on Submission of Application, enter detailsStep - 5: Complete the submission after editing, if there are anyMock test facility is available in the commission website for interested candidates to themselves acquainted with the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV post.Click here for more Job News