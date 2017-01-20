Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) Notification: Apply Before January 31

How to apply online for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post
Step - 1: Go to www.psc.ap.gov.in
Step - 2: Click on "Click Here" link placed near to APPSC Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post notification
Step - 3: Make the application payment and get the Challan details
Step - 4: Click on Submission of Application, enter details
Step - 5: Complete the submission after editing, if there are any
Important Dates for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post
- Last date for submitting the online application form: 31/01/2017
- The Commission will conduct a screening test in off-Line mode in case applicants exceed 25,000 in number and the screening test is likely to be held on 23/04/2017.
- The main examination in On-Line mode for candidates selected in screening test will be held through computer based test on 16/07/2017.
- Hall tickets for the test will be available online 7 days before commencement of examination.
Mock test for Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Panchayat Secretary (Grade - IV) post
Mock test facility is available in the commission website for interested candidates to themselves acquainted with the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Grade IV post.
