Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Notification 2017: Apply Before April 5

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) which is the largest Power Generating Company of Andhra Pradesh State has invited the applications for the vacancy of Trainee Assistant Engineer. The candidates who are interested can apply for 94 vacancies in this Trainee Assistant Engineer posts now. The applications opens on today ie. March 6, 2017 and April 5 is the last date for the applications. Trainee Assistant Engineer vacancies are open for Engineering Graduates in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics & Civil. The interested aspirants can go to the APGENCO official website and apply now.
23 March will be the date for written test in Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer recruitment.
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Notification: Important Dates
Application opens: March 6
Application Ends: April 5
Written Test: April 23
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation APGENCO Trainee Assistant Engineer Notification: Vacancies
According to notification No.1/CGM(Adm,IS&ERP)/2017 there are 94 vacancies in the recruitment. Out of which 16 will be Limited Recruitment and rest 78 will be for General Recruitment.
The above vacancies are subject to variation based on the necessity and shall be filled as per Rule of Reservation in vogue, said the APGENCO notification.
Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) has an installed capacity of 4588 MW, comprising 2810 MW (61.25%) Thermal, 1772.6 MW (38.63%) Hydro and 5 MW (0.12%) Solar Power Stations, contributes 41% of total energy requirement of Andhra state. APGENCO wants to be the best power utility in the Country and one of the best in the World, offers excellent opportunities to Professionals.
