Andhra Pradesh Police SI, RSI, Deputy Jailor And Assistant Matron Exam: Merit List Released

AP Police SI & Other Post Recruitment: Merit List
New Delhi:
Andhra Pradesh Police has released merit list for RSIs (AR/ SAR CPL/APSP), SI (Civil),Deputy Jailor & Assistant Matron (Prisons). Candidates can check the list at the official website of AP Police at appolice.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) had started the recruitment process for Sub Inspector, Reserve Sub Inspector, Deputy Jailor and assistant matron towards the end of the previous year. Candidates had applied for the same till 31 January 2017. The written exam was held on 18 and 19 February 2017. The recruitment process is being held for selecting candidates and recruiting them against more than 700 vacancies.How to check AP Police SI, RSI, Deputy Jailor & Assistant Matron post merit list?
- Step 1: Go to the official portal of Andhra Pradesh Police recruitment board at recruitment.appolice.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the links displaying the merit list
- Step 3: Download the PDF
Candidates should note that results must be checked at the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board.
