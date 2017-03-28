Andhra Pradesh Police PC (Mechanic & Driver) Recruitment: Written Test Result Declared

New Delhi:  Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (ASLPRB) has declared the final written test result for PC (Mechanic) and PC (Driver) post. The examination was held on 19 March 2017. The exam was held for selecting candidates for recruiting to Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constables (Mechanics & Driver) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation. Online application for the same was open till 13 October 2016.

Only those candidates who had qualified the physical measurements test, physical efficiency test and trade test had appeared for the final written test. It was a one paper exam and candidates were allowed 3 hours for it.

"The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as obtained by them based on their score in the written examination (200 marks) for the candidates who qualified in Physical Efficiency Test and Trade Test."

How to check Andhra Pradesh Police PC (Mechanics & Drivers) Final Written Exam Result?
aslprb

How to Check: AP Police PC (Mechanics & Drivers) Final Written Exam Result

  • Go to the official web portal of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh at recruitment.appolice.gov.in
  • Click on the relevant link
  • Enter the hall ticket number
  • Enter the registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Get the result
  • Take a printout of the result

In case of ties, the candidate born earlier will be given preference as per the ASLPRB.

Candidates should note that during institutional training period, candidates will be eligible for stipend as fixed by the government. Upon successful completion of training, they will be appointed in regular pay scale.

