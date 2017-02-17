Andhra Pradesh Police Declared Results For Constable Post (Communications) At Appolice.gov.in

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Police has declared the result of Police Constable (Communications) post. Candidates who had appeared for the final written examination can now check their result at the official portal of AP Police. Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board conducts timely recruitment (including direct recruitments) for the posts of Station Fire Officers & Firemen in the A.P. Fire & Emergency Services Department; Sub-Inspectors & Constables in Special Protection Force, Deputy Jailor, Asst. Matron & Warder (Male/Female) in the Prisons Department and the posts of Additional Public Prosecutors, Grade-II & Asst. Public Prosecutors in A.P. State Prosecution Services.
Andhra Pradesh Police had conducted the final written examination for recruitment to the post of Police Constable / PC (Communications) at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Kurnool. The results were declared on 9 February 2017.
Eventually, a total of 17254 candidates have been declared as qualified for the post of PC (Communications). Candidates can check the merit list at the official portal of AP Police at appolice.gov.in.
Candidates are hereby informed that the merit list includes the marks obtained, Regd. No., Date of Birth, Gender, Community, Non Creamy Layer, Ex-servicemen, NCC, Home Guard & Local to State. Candidates who want to claim reservation benefits must submit certificates in support of that.
Hereafter, AP Police will prepare the selection list and announce it on 20 February 2017 (most likely). Selected candidates will be called for medical test. The selection list will be decided on the basis of merit list and reservation quota for various social communities.
